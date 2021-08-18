Jan Ashirwad Yatra will invite third wave of Covid-19, says Sanjay Raut

-
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for organising the Jan Ashirwad Yatra and claimed that it could invite the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to the media, the Shiv Sena MP said, "Jan Ashirwad Yatra will invite the third wave. Jan Ashirwad Yatra is performed when there is no need. It will increase the corona crisis in the state."
The Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers.
The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the opposition.
Raut also praised Thackeray for his work during the time of COVID-19.
"Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has worked above politics, especially during corona time. The way he worked in Corona's time was noticed and noted by the world. In the time when work from home was the need of the hour, he was working as the Chief Minister. He is the number one leader in the state and in future, he will become number one in the country," he said.
He further said that the Opposition has shouted many times before about what the Chief Minister did for Maharashtra, but his work was noticed.
