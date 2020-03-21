Janata curfew: Mumbai metro services to be suspended on Sunday

The services will be suspended on Sunday, in view of the 'Janta Curfew', officials said.

One, a part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure operates on 11.4 km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor with a daily ridership of nearly 4 lakh passengers.

The announcement comes a day after Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced suspension of monorail services on March 22.





"In continuation of its fight against Covid-19 and in support of Prime Minister's appeal of Janta Curfew, One suspends operations on Sunday, March 22, to encourage people to stay at home and make Janta Curfew an unprecedented success," Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said in a statement.

In continuation of our fight against #Covid19 and in support of Hon’ble PM’s appeal of #JanataCurfew, #MumbaiMetroOne suspends operations on 22/03/2020 (Sunday) for the entire day, to encourage people to stay at home and make “Janta Curfew” an unprecedented success. #HaveANiceDay — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) March 21, 2020

On Thursday, Prime Minister had urged citizens to observe Janta curfew by not going out of their homes from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday amid novel pandemic.



As many as 21 cases of Covid-19 virus have been reported in Mumbai with one death.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 63 with 11 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.