Japan approves its first vaccine, inoculations to start within days

on Sunday formally approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said it would start nationwide inoculations within days, but months behind the U.S. and many other countries.

Japan's health ministry said it had approved the vaccine developed and supplied by Pfizer Inc.

The announcement comes after a government panel on Friday confirmed that final results of clinical testing done in showed that the vaccine had a similar efficacy as shown in earlier tests overseas.

