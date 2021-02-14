Odisha records 73 fresh coronavirus cases, tally mounts to 336,174

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload



on Sunday surged to 3,36,174 after 73 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The 73 new cases were detected in 19 of the 30 districts of Odisha, with 44 reported from different quarantine centres while the remaining 29 are local contact cases.

Bargarh district recorded the highest 14 new positive cases followed by Angul (8) and Sambalpur (6). As many as 11 other districts did not register any new cases since Saturday, the official said.

Gajapati district is the lone district which for two consecutive days remained COVID-19 free as the district has no active cases.

Odisha's death toll remained at 1,910 as no fatality is reported since February 9, he said, adding that the state presently has only 760 active cases while 3,33,451 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 positive patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Of the total 1,910 fatalities reported so far, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part alone accounted for 336 deaths, followed by Ganjam (248), Sundergarh (173), Cuttack (142) and Puri (117). Twenty-five other districts reported fatalities below 100.

The state has so far conducted over 80.23 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 including 22,277 on Saturday. Odishas positivity rate stands at 4.19, a data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Odisha has inoculated 4,16,317 health care workers and frontline workers till Saturday, he said.

