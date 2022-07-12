Jharkhand to have 14 new air routes, 3 more airports, says Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister on Tuesday announced that is set to get three more .

He also said that 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.

Scindia is accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi to .

The PM is set to inaugurate Deogarh airport among other projects.

" will soon have five . After Ranchi and Deoghar, we will set up in Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Dumka. Also, 14 new air routes will be introduced in the state to increase connectivity, Scindia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)