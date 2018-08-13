JNU student leader Umar Khalid allegedly shot in Delhi; escapes unhurt

-
ALSO READ
JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleges death threats, seeks protection
Umar Khalid to challenge JNU panel recommendation upholding his rustication
JNU sedition row: Panel upholds rustication, fine on Kanhaiya, Umar Khalid
Pakistan needs to decide source of $12 bn bailout within 6 weeks: Asad Umar
Restrictions imposed in Srinagar; Hurriyat leader Farooq in police custody
-
JNU student leader Umar Khalid was allegedly shot at by a man just at the Constitution Club here on Monday, but he escaped unhurt, police said.
Khalid was at the venue to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'.
Later Khalid said, "There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU