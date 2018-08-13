JUST IN
JNU student leader Umar Khalid allegedly shot in Delhi; escapes unhurt

Khalid was at the venue to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Umar Khalid
Umar Khalid (Photo: Facebook)

JNU student leader Umar Khalid was allegedly shot at by a man just at the Constitution Club here on Monday, but he escaped unhurt, police said.

Khalid was at the venue to attend an event titled 'Khauff Se Azaadi', organised by an organisation named 'United Against Hate'.

Later Khalid said, "There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened.
First Published: Mon, August 13 2018. 15:07 IST

