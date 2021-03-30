Madhya Pradesh sees 2,323 new coronavirus cases, reports 9 deaths

-
ALSO READ
India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry
35 states/UTs conducting over 140 Covid tests a day per mn population: Govt
Coronavirus tally rises to 844,359 in Andhra Pradesh; 1,392 new cases
Major lasting health effects in Covid-19 patients after hospitalisation
India's active Covid-19 cases stay below 900,000 for second consecutive day
-
Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported
2,323 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,91,006, the state Health department said.
With nine more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the overall fatality count in the state rose to 3,967.
A total of 1,349 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,71,889, the department said.
With 609 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 68,400 while the case count in Bhopal rose to 50,456 with the addition of 469 infections.
Indore has so far reported 957 deaths, including two fatalities that occurred in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Bhopal rose to 630 with one more person succumbing to the infection, the department said.
Indore is now left with 3,286 active cases while Bhopal has 3,965 such cases.
With 23,249 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 63.45 lakh.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,91,006, new cases 2,323, death toll 3,967, recovered 2,71,889, active cases 15,150, number of tests so far 63,45,761.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU