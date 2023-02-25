JP Nadda expresses grief over deaths in road accident in MP's Sidhi

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday condoled the deaths in the road accident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi late on Friday night and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"The news of many casualties in the road accident in Sidhi of is extremely painful. The administration is actively engaged in the relief work. I express my deep sympathy to the family members. May God grant speedy recovery to the injured and give place to the departed souls at his feet," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

Eight persons were killed and several others were injured after a truck rammed into two buses from the rear.

The incident took place near Barkhada village close to the Mohania tunnel. The buses were carrying people returning from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally. The truck reportedly lost control which resulted in the bursting of tyre. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Mukesh Srivastava, SP, Rewa said, "two buses were parked, a truck came from behind and got uncontrolled after its tyre got burst, leading to the collision. Seven-Eight people died, however, a probe is going on, and around 50 people are injured out of which 15-20 are severely injured."The police's investigation into this matter is underway.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said," The road accident in Sidhi (M.P.) is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. Treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the incident.

Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next-of-kin of those, who died in Sidhi's road accident.

He also announced that an amount of Rs 2 lakh each has also been sanctioned for the persons, severely injured in the incident and Rs 1 lakh for people with normal injuries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)