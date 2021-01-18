Just a few people disagreeing: Union minister Pradhan on farm protests

-
ALSO READ
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
SC agri panel members are pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions
Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; unions insist on repeal
Will have to take firm steps if Jan 4 talks with govt fail: Farmer unions
-
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the protests against the Centre's farm laws were just a few people in disagreement, and added that the changes allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere like traders.
Speaking to reporters in Betul, the Union minister for petroleum and gas also took a swipe at protesters claiming it was difficult to make those understand who wanted to remain asleep.
"The disagreement of a few people cannot be called a farmers agitation. Is it there in Betul? MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel has shared his experiences with me. We are talking in a straight manner and are able to put forth our views in villages," he said.
He said the new farm laws allowed cultivators to sell their produce anywhere "just like a trader can sell his clothes in any market in the country".
When queried on whether the Centre was not being able to make the protesters understand its viewpoint, Pradhan said, "We are trying to make them understand. But in a democracy, it is a little difficult to make those understand who want to remain asleep," he said.
Asked about fuel price hikes, the minister said they would increase and decrease as per the market system.
"The world is facing a slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. We import crude worth Rs 7-8 lakh crore. When prices increase, it pinches us, but when they come down, we pass it on to customers," he added.
Pradhan inaugurated a biogas plant in the Bharat Bharti residential school premises here and said farmers of Betul could be role models for their counterparts across the country.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU