Justice R F Nariman appointed as chairperson of SC Legal Services Committee

-
ALSO READ
Emergency considered blackest era in Indian democracy: Supreme Court
Power of contempt of court misused to stifle free speech: Prashant Bhushan
US court rejects Trump's bid to end legal protections for young immigrants
SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea seeking restoration of legal remedies
Physical hearing may begin in some courts in Supreme Court from next week
-
Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman has been appointed as the chairperson of its legal services committee, a notification said.
The Central Authority nominated Justice Nariman as the chairperson of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) with immediate effect in the wake of retirement of Justice Arun Mishra, who held the post since November last year.
Supreme Court Legal Services Committee is constituted for implementing the legal services programme insofar as it relates to the Supreme Court of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU