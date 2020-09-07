Justice R F Nariman appointed as chairperson of SC Legal Services Committee

judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman has been appointed as the chairperson of its committee, a notification said.

The Central Authority nominated Justice Nariman as the chairperson of Committee (SCLSC) with immediate effect in the wake of retirement of Justice Arun Mishra, who held the post since November last year.

Committee is constituted for implementing the legal services programme insofar as it relates to the Supreme Court of India.

