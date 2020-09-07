JUST IN
Justice R F Nariman appointed as chairperson of SC Legal Services Committee

The Central Authority nominated Justice Nariman, with immediate effect in the wake of retirement of Justice Arun Mishra https://www.livelaw.in/news-updates/justice-rf-nariman-appointed-as-chairman-of

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court Legal Services Committee is constituted for implementing the legal services programme insofar as it relates to the Supreme Court | Photo: Twitter
Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman has been appointed as the chairperson of its legal services committee, a notification said.

The Central Authority nominated Justice Nariman as the chairperson of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) with immediate effect in the wake of retirement of Justice Arun Mishra, who held the post since November last year.

Supreme Court Legal Services Committee is constituted for implementing the legal services programme insofar as it relates to the Supreme Court of India.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 22:11 IST

