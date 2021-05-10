K'taka issues fresh norms for hospitalisation, discharge of Covid patients

-
ALSO READ
Amid Covid surge, Japan may come to India's aid by supplying oxygen
Higher than expected stroke risk in coronavirus patients, says study
Covid cases in Karnataka breach 1-mn mark; reports 4,234 new infections
Karnataka to introduce law against love jihad in next assembly session: CM
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa faces fresh rebellion wave
-
Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Sunday issued new guidelines for hospital admission, discharge, and transfer of COVID-19 patients.
A circular issued by Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare read, "In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State, for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital beds are a valuable resource and hence, shall be used judiciously for those patients who are clinically in need of these beds. In this context, the guidelines are reiterated for hospital admission, discharge, and transfer of COVID-19 patients."
As per the order, in government COVID-19 hospitals, the patient shall be admitted as per the existing state protocol. However, following their recovery and clinically stable condition, based on the assessment and advise of treating physician such patients shall be transferred to a stepdown facility attached to the hospital or to a CCC as deemed fit, it said.
The order further said that whenever, a patient is discharged, discharge protocol of the state shall be followed.
As far as private COVID-19 hospitals are concerned, for those admitted under SAST (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust-Government referred patients), the patient shall be admitted as per the existing state protocol, mentioned the circular.
However, following their recovery and clinically stable condition, based on the assessment and advise of treating physician such patients shall be transferred to a stepdown facility attached to the private hospital at their own cost or to a Govt CCC as deemed fit, said the order.
As per the order, discharge protocol of the state shall be followed for the discharge of patients from private hospitals too.
"Those admitted in private beds at their own expense (private patients) - The patient shall be admitted as per the existing state protocol. However, following their recovery and clinically stable condition, based on the assessment and advise of treating physician such patients shall be transferred to stepdown facility attached to the hospital at their own," read the order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU