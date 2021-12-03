Kangana's car stopped in Punjab, protesters seek apology for farmer remarks

-
ALSO READ
Farmers hail repeal of 3 farm laws, to continue protest over other demands
At least 8 dead during violence at Uttar Pradesh farmers' protest
Repeal of farm laws victory of farmers' peaceful struggle: Punjab CM
PM should apologise to farmers for pain caused due to farm laws: Congress
Repeal of farm laws: Opposition parties hail victory of farmers
-
Actor Kangana Ranaut's car was on Friday briefly stopped at Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab's Rupnagar district by a group of people, demanding an apology from her over her remarks on the farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws.
Ranaut was returning from Himachal Pradesh when this incident took place.
In a video message on her Instagram account, the actor said," As I entered Punjab, a mob attacked my car...They are saying they are farmers."
Police said when her car reached the Bunga Sahib gurdwara near Kiratpur Sahib in Rupnagar, a group of men and women, carrying flags of a farmer outfit, did not allow the cavalcade to move forward.
They were demanding an apology from the actor for her comments against farmers protesting the Centre's three farm laws, they said.
Her car was stopped for about half an hour.
Ranaut also spoke to some protesting women, said police.
After police persuaded them, the protesters allowed the actor's car to proceed from Rupnagar.
Earlier, the actor was accused of comparing protesting farmers with "Khalistani terrorists". In the past, FIRs have also been registered against her over her remarks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU