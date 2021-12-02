Post-surgery, Maharashtra CM discharged from hospital after 22 days

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Leaders pay tribute to victims, security personnel
'Chawl' revamp to slash Central Mumbai realty prices by up to 25%
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai Indians' full schedule and players list here
Mumbai mega makeover has big opportunities for both realtors and residents
-
After undergoing a spinal surgery 20 days ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, here on Thursday, officials said.
The CM's condition is described as fit and fine, but he has been advised to continue work from home for a few days.
Thackeray was admitted to the HNRFH on November 10 and was successfully operated upon on November 12 for solving problems pertaining to the cervical spine, besides a minor procedure for removing a blood clot later.
Thereafter, he was assigned for physiotherapy sessions which are expected to continue for some more weeks and he may not attend office till then.
However, the CM has been attending to important files, holding online meetings with cabinet colleagues or officials and chaired a couple of cabinet meetings, including those pertaining to the Covid-19 variant Omicron threats, during his hospitalisation.
--IANS
qn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU