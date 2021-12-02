JUST IN
Post-surgery, Maharashtra CM discharged from hospital after 22 days

The CM's condition is described as fit and fine, but he has been advised to continue work from home for a few days

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks during a virtual meeting
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

After undergoing a spinal surgery 20 days ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, here on Thursday, officials said.

The CM's condition is described as fit and fine, but he has been advised to continue work from home for a few days.

Thackeray was admitted to the HNRFH on November 10 and was successfully operated upon on November 12 for solving problems pertaining to the cervical spine, besides a minor procedure for removing a blood clot later.

Thereafter, he was assigned for physiotherapy sessions which are expected to continue for some more weeks and he may not attend office till then.

However, the CM has been attending to important files, holding online meetings with cabinet colleagues or officials and chaired a couple of cabinet meetings, including those pertaining to the Covid-19 variant Omicron threats, during his hospitalisation.

First Published: Thu, December 02 2021. 14:16 IST

