Covid-19: Delhi records 343 new infections, positivity rate at 1.91%

-
ALSO READ
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 1.86 billion mark
Over 1.7 billion Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
Bangladesh starts administering Covid vaccine booster shots on trial basis
Omicron spread: Third Covid shot after nine months of second jab
-
Delhi on Sunday logged 343 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,08,730 while the death toll stood at 26,212.
A total of 17,917 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
On Saturday, the capital had logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no new death was reported.
Delhi on Friday had logged 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent. On Thursday, 373 cases with a positivity rate of 1.85 per cent and two new deaths were reported.
The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped to 1,422 from 1,467 on Saturday, the bulletin said.
As many as 1,016 patients are under home isolation, up from 994 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 251 containment zones in the national capital.
There are 9,639 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those, 71 are occupied, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU