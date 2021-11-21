Puducherry logs 32 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,28,663

-
The union territory of Puducherry logged 32 fresh coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,663, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.
The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,099 samples and were spread over Karaikal (17), Puducherry (11), Yanam and Mahe (two cases each), Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.
He said the number of active cases in the union territory stood at 323 with 70 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 253 in home isolation.
As many as 25 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday and the overall recoveries rose to 1,26,470, he said.
One more person hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the infection pushing up the overall toll to 1,870.
The Health Department has so far tested 19.63 lakh samples and found 16.63 lakh out of them to be negative.
Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.52 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.30 per cent respectively.
The Health Department has so far administered 11,75,748 doses which comprised 7,37, 461 first doses and the remaining 4,38.287 were second doses.
