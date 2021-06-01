JUST IN
No CBSE Class 12 exams this year, decision in interest of students: PM Modi
Business Standard

Kerala coronavirus update: 19,760 Covid-19 cases, 194 deaths reported

Kerala logged 19,760 new Covid-19 cases and 194 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total caseload to 25,16,314 and the toll to 9,009

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala logged 19,760 new

COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total caseload to 25,16,314 and the toll to 9,009.

Recoveries outnumbered those affected, with 24,117 testing negative for the virus, taking the total number of those discharged to 23,34,502.

Malappuram reported the highest number of 2,874 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 2,345 and Palakkad 2,178, health minister Veena George said.

"Out of those who were found infected today, 104 reached the state from outside while 18,393 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The source of infection of 1,189 are yet to be traced. Seventy four health workers were also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

A total of 1,30,594 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours


The test positivity rate stood at 15.13 per cent.

There are 7,64,008 people under treatment in the state, out of which 37,493 are under observation in various hospitals.

Two areas were added to the list of hotspots in the state, taking the total to 885.

First Published: Tue, June 01 2021. 19:43 IST

