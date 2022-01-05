Karnataka govt deploys 8 IAS officers for Covid-19 management

-
Karnataka government deployed eight IAS officers to handle and manage the COVID-19 situation and Omicron related cases in eight zones of Bengaluru, informed the government.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar to identify each COVID care centre in all Assembly constituencies in BBMP limits, in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.
Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka reported 149 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus taking the cumulative tally of Omicron cases in the state to 226.
Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,479 new COVID-19 cases, 288 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Tuesday. Active cases in the state stand at 13,532.
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the state government on Tuesday imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs in Karnataka.
As per the new guidelines, a weekend curfew will be implemented in the state from Friday 10:00 pm to Monday 5:00 am for the next two weeks.
The pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, and auditoriums in the state will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.
