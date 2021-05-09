Karnataka records 47,930 new coronavirus infections, 490 deaths on May 9

-
Karnataka's COVID-19 tally surged
to 19.34 lakh as 47,930 fresh infections were recorded while 490 deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 18,776, the health department said on Sunday.
With 31,796 discharges, 13,51,097 people have been discharged so far. Bengaluru Urban district reported 20,897 infections and 281 fatalities, which is highest in the state.
The city has so far reported a total of 9.50 lakh cases and 8,057 deaths.
Ballari has emerged as a next major COVID hotspot in Karnataka with 2,141 infections and 21 fatalities.
According to the health bulletin, 2,349 cases were reported in Hassan, 2,001 in Tumakuru, 1,959 in Mandya, 1,854 in Mysuru, 1,694 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,315 in Bagalkote, 1,066 in Bengaluru Rural and 1,062 in Kalaburagi.
Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.
The department said 17 deaths each took place in Tumakuru and Shivamogga, 15 in Chamarajanagar, 13 each in Mysuru and Ramanagara, 12 in Kalaburagi, nine each in Uttara Kannada and Mandya, eight each in Hassan and Haveri.
Deaths were reported in 16 other districts as well.
As many as 1,46,491 tests were carried out on Sunday including 1,36,663 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.70 crore, the department added.
As on Sunday, 1.52 lakh inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine.
