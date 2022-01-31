Karnataka reports 28,264 Covid cases, 68 deaths in past 24 hours

-
-
Karnataka logged 28,264 fresh Covid cases against 29,244 discharges on Sunday, while another 68 persons succumbed.
The positivity rate for the day stood at 16.38 per cent and case fatality rate at 0.24 per cent.
Bengaluru Urban district recorded 11,938 Covid cases, and 14 deaths while 10,454 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
As many as 401 children between the age of 0 and 9 years, and 1,008 from the age group of 10 to 19 years have tested positive in the state capital. The number of active micro containment zones in the city stood at 188.
Positivity rate in Bengaluru stood at 19.64 per cent and the recovery rate at 91.30 per cent,
Mysuru followed with 2,322 cases, Dharwad had 1,356, and Tumakuru 1,165.
A 17-year-old male from Chitradurga, a 25-year-old female from Bellary, two 35-year-old males from Bagalkot and Hassan were among the latest fatalities.
--IANS
mka/vd
