Karnataka reports first case of rare post Covid brain disease in 13-yr-old

-
ALSO READ
Ready to quit if BJP high command wants: Yediyurappa
Siddaramaiah drops hints on contesting 2023 assembly polls from Badami
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Lockdown could be inevitable if people don't cooperate: Karnataka CM
Lockdown in Karnataka extended till June 7, says CM B S Yediyurappa
-
: In a first in Karnataka, a
rare COVID-19 complication affecting the brain has been detected in a 13-year-old child, the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre here said on Sunday.
Called acute necrotising encephalopathy of childhood (ANEC), the complication was found in the child belonging to Hoovinahadagali, a village, near here.
The child had been infected with COVID-19 and had recovered but later developed ANEC, Dr N K Kalappanavar, the director of the institute, told PTI.
"Till now, we have been thinking that multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was the only post- COVID complication. Hereafter, we have to watch out for ANEC," he said.
According to him, this is the first instance of ANEC as post-COVID complication has come to his notice in the State.
The 13-year-old had very high antigen, which indicates that the child had infections
The director of the hospital said the child is recovering now. He said ANEC could prove fatal if not detected and treated in time.
He added that the treatment is expensive as one injection costs between Rs 75,000 and Rs one lakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU