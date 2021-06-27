IMA chief thanks PM Modi for hailing doctors' services during pandemic

-
-
Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised doctors for going out of their way to extend help to people during the coronavirus pandemic, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal said that the PM has assured that doctors will be respected, protected and safeguarded.
Like every year, the country will be celebrating National Doctors' Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991.
"PM Modi ensured that doctors should be respected, protected and safeguarded. He also emphasised the need for vaccination. We're celebrating this year's National Doctors' Day (July 1) in remembrance of the veteran Dr BC Roy. We're so much pleased that PM Modi greeted the medical fraternity for the Doctors' Day," said the IMA President.
Nearly a week after the launch of the centralised COVID-19 vaccination drive for all adults free of cost, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuring vaccination to all people aged above 18 years in due time and making vaccines available to people at their doorstep.
"We thank PM for assurance that all the people above the age of 18 yrs will be able to get vaccination in due time. He assured the nation that vaccination will be made available to people at their doorstep wherever they're living," said Dr Jayalal.
Under the centralised vaccination policy launched on June 21, the central government would take over the nationwide vaccination drive, and the Centre would procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18.The Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now under the liberalised plan announced earlier.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about doctors in 'Mann Ki Baat' as he praised their contribution in nation-building. PM Modi said doctors have gone out of their way to help people during the coronavirus pandemic and saved lives as Covid-19 hit the country.
Addressing Mann ki Baat, PM Modi had said, "A few days from now, on July 1, we will celebrate National Doctors' Day. This day is dedicated to the birth anniversary of the great doctor and statesman of the country, Dr BC Roy. We are all grateful for the contribution of doctors during the Corona period. Our doctors have served us without caring about their lives. Therefore, this time National Doctors' Day becomes even more special.
