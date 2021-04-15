Karnataka sees biggest single-day jump of 14,738 coronavirus cases

-
Karnataka has reported its sharpest single day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112, the Health department said on Thursday.
The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday.
Out of the 14,738 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged after recovery.
As of April 15 evening, cumulatively 11,09,650 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,112 deaths and 9,99,958 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.
It said, out of 96,561 active cases, 96,006 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 555 are in ICU.
Among 66 deaths reported on Thursday, 30 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural (6), Mysuru (5), Hassan (4), Dharwad (3), Bidar, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (2), and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayapura.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 10,497, Kalaburagi 624, Tumakuru 387, Bidar 363, Mysuru 327, Mandya 211, Ballari 200, followed by others.
A total of over 2.31 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,29,400 were tested on Thursday alone.
