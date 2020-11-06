Karnataka will ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali: CM Yediyurappa

-
Karnataka Chief Minister B S
Yediyurappa on Friday said the state government will be issuing an order banning the use of firecrackers during Deepavali, due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.
"We have discussed it (cracker ban), we are taking a decision to ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali..the government will soon be issuing an order to this effect," Yediyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said due to COVID and related reasons use of firecrackers are being banned this time.
Several states including Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi have already decided to ban firecrackers.
State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by coronavirus.
He also said experts have advised to control their use, and a final decision will be taken after consultation with the Chief Minister.
