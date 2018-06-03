Karunanidhi turns 95, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on Twitter

turned 95 on Sunday with a host of leaders from various political parties, including Narendra Modi, former H D Deve and Rahul Gandhi, extending their greetings to him.

The veteran politician's Gopalapuram residence in Chennai was decked with flowers as scores of party workers started gathering there since last night. They also cut a cake to mark the occasion.

Sweets were distributed among the workers and a host of events, including blood donation camps, were organised by the party at various places in

Karunanidhi's son, working M K Stalin, and former Union A Raja were among those who met him earlier in the day.

The nonagenarian had undergone a tracheostomy last year to improve his breathing.

A smiling made a brief appearance at the balcony of his house and waved at the crowd.

The DMK supporters, who had gathered outside his residence, raised slogans, hailing him.

Besides Modi, Deve and Rahul Gandhi, also greeted the Dravidian on the occasion.

Modi, who had called on in November last year at his residence here, extended his greetings on and shared an image of his meeting with the DMK veteran. This what he tweeted:



Best wishes to Kalaignar M.Karunanidhi Ji on his birthday. A prolific writer, poet, thinker and orator, Karunanidhi Ji is one of India’s senior most political leaders. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @kalaignar89 pic.twitter.com/BnZJUA4kjJ — (@narendramodi) June 3, 2018

Deve Gowda, in a letter to the DMK president from Bengaluru, said he prayed that the almighty blessed Karunanidhi with good health and a long life "to continue serving the nation with a renewed zeal and dedication by his tremendous experience and wisdom in putting the country's interest above everything".

The JD(S) supremo described Karunanidhi as the icon of Dravidian pride and a statesman, besides being a people's

also extended his greetings on Twitter, saying,



I would like to wish Shri Karunanidhi ji a very happy birthday! I pray for his good health and happiness, always. — (@RahulGandhi) June 3, 2018

On her handle, Banerjee wrote, "Warmest birthday greetings to @kalaignar89 Ji. I pray for your good health and happiness."The DMK supremo was first elected to the Assembly from Kulithalai in then undivided Tiruchirappalli in 1957.

He has not lost a single election he has contested in his six-decades-long career.