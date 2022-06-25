Kashmir Valley witnesses tourism boom breaking 10-yr-old record: J&K govt

The government on Saturday said the is witnessing an exponential increase in the flow due to the successful campaigns to attract maximum tourists towards the region.

According to statistics of the department, March 2022 broke the 10-year tourist arrival record in Kashmir, signalling that the industry is finally on the path to recovery, a statement said.

As per the Union tourism ministry, around 1.42 lakh tourists visited during February alone, breaking the seven-year record.

Remarkably, on April 4 this year, the Srinagar International Airport recorded busiest day ever in history, with 15,014 people travelling on 90 flights in and out of Kashmir.

Notably, for the first time, the Ministry of Civil Aviation approved the five flights a week between Srinagar-Sharjah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight on October 23 last year, connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the United Arab Emirates after around 11 years.

To boost adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt. Governor on Saturday launched J&K Tourist Village Network under Mission Youth.

"The initiative is aimed at transforming 75 villages of the UT known for historical, picturesque beauty, and cultural significance into tourist villages," a statement said.

Sinha said that the youth-led sustainable tourism initiative will strengthen rural economy and community entrepreneurship, empowering youth and women by providing direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Highlighting the objective behind the initiative, he observed that the Jammu and Kashmir government is adopting best practices recognising the uniqueness of each village and showcasing the landscapes, indigenous knowledge systems, cultural diversity and heritage, local values and traditions, besides encouraging film shooting and offering financial incentives as well as ensuring a digital platform to all these villages.

"The J&K administration is giving special focus on the tourism sector, and the region has started witnessing significant growth in terms of increased number of tourists and creation of tourism-related infrastructure.

"A dedicated focus is also being laid on bringing unexplored religious places of Jammu on the religious tourist map to attract more tourists," a statement said.

