Kedarnath temple portals close for winters amid heavy snowfall

-
ALSO READ
Haridwar Kumbh in 2021 to be numerically restricted: Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand CM Rawat launches development projects worth Rs 105 cr
Uttarakhand CM sanctions Rs 193 crore to pay sugarcane growers' dues
Uttarakhand CM welcomes farm bills, ex-CM sits on fast against legislations
Uttarakhand CM Rawat isolates himself, tests negative for coronavirus
-
The portals of Kedarnath were closed for winters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday amid heavy snowfall at the Himalayan temple.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, and priests and officials of Devasthanam Board were present as the temple gates were closed at 8.30 am after an elaborate ceremony.
The two chief ministers arrived at the shrine on Sunday to offer prayers and take a look at the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarpuri.
The temple priest also performed a 'Samadhi Puja' of Lord Shiva.
After the ceremony,an idol of Lord Shiva left on board a flower bedecked palanquin, also called Utsav Doli, for the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath where he will be worshipped during the winter season.
Snowfall accompanied by a drizzle began in Kedarnath on Sunday night and continued till the morning.
This year, 1,35,023 pilgrims visited Kedarnath, which had a delayed and restricted opening for devotees due to COVID-19.
Though the temple gates were opened on April 29, it was open only for priests until July 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU