Uttarakhand CM Rawat isolates himself, tests negative for coronavirus

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has isolated himself for three days as a precautionary measure despite his novel coronavirus test report coming negative

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has isolated himself for three days as a precautionary measure despite his novel coronavirus test report coming negative.

Sharing this information on the social media on Tuesday, Rawat said he and his family underwent a COVID-19 test along with the staff and the security personnel at the CMO as a precautionary measure.

"With the grace of God and your blessings the report is negative. However, as a precaution, I will remain in isolation for the next three days and discharge my duties from my residence telephonically or by using virtual platforms," he tweeted.

The chief minister chose to undergo a coronavirus test after an officer on special duty tested positive for the infection recently.

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 08:52 IST

