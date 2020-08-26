Uttarakhand CM Rawat isolates himself, tests negative for coronavirus

Chief Minister has isolated himself for three days as a precautionary measure despite his novel test report coming negative.

Sharing this information on the social media on Tuesday, Rawat said he and his family underwent a COVID-19 test along with the staff and the security personnel at the CMO as a precautionary measure.

"With the grace of God and your blessings the report is negative. However, as a precaution, I will remain in isolation for the next three days and discharge my duties from my residence telephonically or by using virtual platforms," he tweeted.

The chief minister chose to undergo a test after an officer on special duty tested positive for the infection recently.

