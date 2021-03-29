Kerala adds 1,549 new Covid cases in past 24 hrs; active cases over 24,000

-
Kerala reported 1,549
fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 1,897 people have been cured, and 24,223 people are undergoing treatment for the infection, the government said.
The toll mounted to 4,590 with addition of 11 recent deaths..
While the caseload mounted to 11,19,542, the total number of recoveries has reached 10,90,419, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.
According to the release, 37,377 samples have been sent for testing in the last 24 hours ending 2 pm today,and the test positivity rate was 4.14 per cent.
So far, 1,30,50,880 samples have been sent for testing.
Kannur reported the highest number of cases-- 249- today, Ernakulam 184, Kozhikode 184 and Thiruvananthapuram 155.
Two people, who returned from South Africa in the last 24 hours, have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the release, of those infected today, 11 are health workers, 68 people had come from outside the state and 1,337 were infected through contact.
As many as 1,31,085 people are under observation, including 3873 in hospitals.
