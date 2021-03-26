Kerala reports 1,825 new Covid-19 positive cases in a day; 14 fresh deaths

witnessed



a slight dip in daily infections with 1,825 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday, while 1,917 people recovered from the disease, the state government said.

The active cases stood at 24,274 and the toll mounted to 4,553 with 14 more deaths, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

The caseload has now gone up to 11,13,722 and recoveries to 10,84,585.

had recorded 1,989 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm today, 52,252 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.49 per cent.

According to the release, 1,29,13,986 samples have been sent for testing so far.

Kozhikode recorded 262 cases today, Kannur 245, Kollam 173 and Ernakulam 171.

Wayanad reported the least number of cases--40.

Of the positive cases, 71 had come from outside the state and 1,612 had been infected through contact. Twelve health workers were also among those infected, the release added.

The release said 1,27,542 people were under observation, including 3,791 in hospitals.

