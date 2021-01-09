Kerala coronavirus update: 5,528 people test Covid positive on Saturday

-
Kerala saw 5,528 people test Covid positive on Saturday, the state government said.
5,424 people tested negative on Saturday and the test positivity rate is 9.03 per cent. 64,318 people are under treatment in various hospitals in the state as on Saturday, a release from the office of state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said.
Ernakulam with 893 cases has the maximum number of positive cases and Kasargod with 93 cases has the least number of cases, the release said.
22 deaths were reported owing to Covid on Saturday taking the state's total death toll to 3,279.
Of those tested positive, 60 people have come from outside the state and 4,988 people turned positive through contact. The source of contact of 435 patients is still not clear, the release said.
48 health workers also tested positive on Saturday while 2,02,171 people are under observation in various parts of the state, and of these 1,91,116 people are at home/institutional quarantine with 11,055 Covid positive patients admitted in hospitals.
Total hotspots in the state are now 438.
