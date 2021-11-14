Kerala coronavirus update: Reports 5,848 new Covid cases, 65 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Kerala sees 11,586 new Covid cases, 135 deaths; TPR dips sharply to 10.59%
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Centre asks Kerala govt to revisit 'failed' Covid-19 pandemic plan
Kerala SSLC result 2021 out on keralaresults.nic.in; 99.47% students pass
Flood-affected Kerala to witness rains for 3-4 days more, says IMD
-
Kerala recorded 5,848 fresh coronavirus infections and 65 deaths on Sunday, raising the caseload to 50,61,072 and the toll to 35,750.
With 7,228 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries touched 49,57,509 and the active cases dropped to 67,185, an official press release said.
Of the 65 deaths, 46 were reported over the last few days and 19 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said.
As many as 63,463 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 919 cases followed by Kozhikode (715) and Thiruvananthapuram (724).
Of the new cases, 17 were health workers, 12 from outside the state and 5,478 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 341.
There are currently 2,26,642 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,21,139 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,503 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU