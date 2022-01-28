Kerala: Goods train derails at Aluva railway station, 11 trains cancelled

-
ALSO READ
Nearly 48,000 people died in accidents on national highways in 2020
Hit and run road accidents: Govt proposes hiking compensation to Rs 2 lakh
At least 18 dead, 25 others injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador
SC dismisses PIL against taxing of interest on accident compensation
10 Covid patients killed in fire at Maharashtra's Ahmednagar hospital
-
Four wagons of a goods train going towards Kollam in Kerala derailed at Aluva railway station on Thursday night which affected train services on the route but no injuries were reported, railway officials said.
The freight train was carrying cement from Andhra Pradesh.
The second, third, fourth and fifth wagonos of the train derailed while entering the third platform of the Aluva station around 10.30 pm.
Following the incident, some trains were stranded for hours at different stations leading to a disruption in services.
Four up trains and two down trains that were affected due to the incident. However, traffic through one of the tracks was restored at 2.15 am.
"We hope to restore services soon. Already some services are on. One line is already working. Second line, we hope to restore services by 9 am," said R Mukund, Railway Divisional Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division.
"Disruption resulted in some cancellations, some trains have become short termination. Some trains have been rescheduled. We are trying to restore services quickly. There will be some late running. It will get adjusted by evening. Right now we are busy with completing the balance works. We hope to do it in another two-three hours," he added.
A total of 11 trains have been cancelled including Guruvayur - Thiruvananthapuram Express, Ernakulam - Kannur Express, Kottayam - Nilambur Express, Nilambur - Kottayam Express, Guruvayur - Ernakulam Express Special, Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchchirappaffi Intercity Express, Ernakulam - Alapuzha Express special, Alappuzha - Ernakulam Express special, Palakkad - Ernakulam MEMU Express special, Ernakulam - Palakkad MEMU Express special, and Shoranur - Ernakulam MEMU Express special.
Reportedly, the accident happened while the train was switching tracks. However, the railway official said, "I can't pinpoint a single reason for the incident. There are many aspects. There will be an inquiry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU