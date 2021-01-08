Kerala Governor remarks on agriculture reforms a 'farce', says BJP

-
ALSO READ
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; unions insist on repeal
Will have to take firm steps if Jan 4 talks with govt fail: Farmer unions
No solution except repealing farm laws: Cong on farmers' protests
SC asks Centre if protesting farmers are protected against Covid-19
-
Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K. Surendran has said that the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the budget session of the Assembly on Friday was a 'farce' and 'out of reality'.
In a statement issued by the Kerala BJP committee office, Surendran targeted the claim made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government that no one slept hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said it was infact due to the steps taken by the Centre and the state government did not have any role in it.
Surendran said it was due to the Union government sanctioning free rations for all that led to the people of Kerala not starving during the pandemic.
He said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is mired in corruption and is now running to shield itself in the recent gold smuggling case.
The BJP leader charged that the LDF government is not able to do anything to reduce the number of Covid cases. The financial package announced by the state government did not benefit the people of Kerala, he added.
He spoke strongly against the policy address that Central agencies were scuttling the flagship projects of the state government and asked whether corruption cases related to gold smuggling, dollar smuggling and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) are the flagship projects of the LDF government.
---IANS
aal/khz/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU