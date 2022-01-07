Kerala records 5,296 fresh Covid-19 infections, 189 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
Kerala recorded 5,296 new positive cases and 189 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, taking the total count to 52,64,235 and the death toll to 49,305.
Of the deaths, 35 were recorded over the last few days and 154 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases today--1,116, followed by Ernakulam with 1,086 and Kozhikode with 551 cases.
"Currently, there are 27,859 COVID-19 active cases in the state out of which only 7.8 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.
The state tested 64,577 samples in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 2,404 persons recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured to 51,95,497.
Of those found infected, 76 reached the state from outside while 4,896 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 276 is yet to be traced and 48 health workers are also among the infected.
The health department also said that 99 per cent (2,63,15,340) of the targeted population received the first dose of vaccine, while 81 per cent (2,14,88,770) received both the doses of the vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU