Kerala registers 6,849 fresh cases of coronavirus, 388 more deaths

: recorded 6,849 fresh infections and 388 deaths on Wednesday, raising the caseload to 50,77,984 and the toll of fatalities to 36,475.

With 6,046 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total number touched 49,77,126 and the active cases reached 63,752, an official press release said.

Of the 388 deaths, 61 were reported over the last few days and 327 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court directions, it said.

As many as 69,334 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 958 cases followed by Kozhikode (932) and Thiruvananthapuram (839).

Of the new cases, 34 were health workers, 18 from outside the State and 6,473 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 324.

There are currently 2,08,004 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,02,837 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,167 in hospitals.

