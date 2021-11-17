MP lifts Covid curbs; business, cinemas to function at 100% capacity

-
-
The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to lift all Covid restrictions in the state following reduction in cases.
Now, gathering for all activities- social, political, religious will be allowed at full capacity. Restaurants, cinema halls, theaters, sports activities etc would also be allowed to function at 100 per cent capacity.
Similarly, the state government has announced to allow schools, colleges, coaching centres, hostels to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Swimming pools, public transports, Yoga events too will have no curbs.
Business activities like, restaurants, eateries, hotels, weekly and daily markets will now be allowed to function at full capacity. "People can invite any number of guests in marriage and other functions. There would also be no restriction for gathering at funerals," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
The announcement was made after the current situation of the Covid pandemic was reviewed in a meeting of cabinet ministers with senior officials.
Chouhan said the state has reported five new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while the tally of active cases stand at 78.
"Observing that the Covid situation is under control, we have decided to ease all restrictions imposed to curb Covid pandemic in the state. However, it has to be ensured that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed in all the institutions, markets and offices. I would urge people to co-operate with medical staff when they visit their homes for Covid sample testing," Chouhan added during a post-meeting press briefing.
Meanwhile, Chouhan also informed that over 91 per cent eligible people in the state have received their first dose of Covid vaccine, whereas, more than 50 per cent (at current 47 per cent) are yet to get their second dose.
IANS
pd/shb/
