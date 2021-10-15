Kerala registers 8,867 fresh coronavirus infections, 67 fatalities

-
Kerala's daily Covid tally continued to fluctuate with 8,867 people turned positive on Friday from 79,554 samples tested in the past 24 hours, and the test positivity rate at 11.14 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
On Thursday 9,246 people had turned positive and the TPR was 12.31 per cent.
Vijayan's statement also pointed out that 9,872 people turned negative while the total active cases stood at 94,756, of which 9.8 per cent were patients in hospitals.
The day also saw 67 Covid deaths taking the death toll to 26,734.
On the vaccination front, 93.7 per cent (2.50 crore) of those aged 18 years and above have received their first dose, while 44.9 per cent (1.20 crore) have received both the doses.
