Kerala reported 13,984 coronavirus cases, TPR drops below 11% in 24 hours

After recording more than



20,000 COVID-19 cases successively for six days, on Monday reported 13,984 infections, taking the tally to 34,25,473 and the Test Positivity Rate to below 11 per cent.

The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 rose to 16,955 with 118 deaths, a state government release said.

As many as 15,923 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 32,42,684 leaving 1,65,322 active cases, the release said.

Thrissur was the worst affected district with 2,350 cases, followed by Malappuram 1,925, Kozhikode 1,772, Palakkad 1,506, Ernakulam 1,219 and Kollam 949.

Of the new cases, 79 are health workers, 80 had come from outside the state and 13,221 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 604 cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,27,903 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 10.93 per cent.

So far, 2,75,15,603 samples have been tested, it said.

There are currently 4,62,529 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 4,33,879 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,650 in hospitals.

There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent, the release said.

