Kerala reports 15,184 fresh Covid cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
Noida's active Covid-19 caseload reaches 99, highest in Uttar Pradesh
Jabra Elite 7 Active review: Quality ANC and some real punchy sound
Kerala records 33,538 new Covid-19 cases, 444 deaths
Kerala logs 23,253 new Covid cases, 854 deaths
-
Kerala logged 15,184 new Covid-19 cases and 427 deaths on Saturday and pushed the numbers to 63,96,247 and 62,053 respectively, said State Department of Health.
Of the deaths, 23 were reported in the last 24 hours, 122 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 282 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a press release said.
With 38,819 more people recovering since Friday, the total recoveries reached 61,52,076.
As the number of recoveries were more than the new cases, the active ones went down to 1,81,347, the release said.
As many as 73,965 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the most with 2,973 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,916) and Kottayam (1,367).
Among the new cases, 124 were health workers, 70 from outside the State and 13,838 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,152, the release said.
There are currently 3,31,518 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,25,011 are in home or institutional quarantine and 6,507 in hospitals, the release said.
The southern State reported 16,012 COVID-19 cases on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU