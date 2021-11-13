Covid booster distribution a 'scandal' as poor nations still waiting: WHO

-
ALSO READ
Time has come for global pandemic treaty, says WHO Chief Ghebreyesus
WHO chief thanks Mandaviya for announcing resumption of vaccine shipments
WHO chief asks China to cooperate with probe into origins of COVID-19
France, Germany nominate WHO chief Tedros for a second term
World is at risk of 'vaccine apartheid', says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom
-
The unequal distribution of Covid-19 boosters in rich countries, as many poor countries struggle to get even their first shots is a "scandal" that must end, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
At a media briefing on Friday, Ghebreyesus said that countries with high vaccination rates are continuing to stockpile booster doses, while poor countries continue to wait.
"Every day, there are six times more boosters administered globally than primary doses in low-income countries," Ghebreyesus said.
"This is a scandal that must stop now," he added.
The WHO chief criticised the distribution of boosters to healthy adults saying that "it makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults, or to vaccinate children, when health workers, older people and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose."
However, he said that there is an exception -- immunocompromised individuals.
Inequitable vaccine distribution has hit Africa particularly hard, where just 6 per cent of the continent's population is fully vaccinated against Covid, the WHO's Regional Office for Africa reported as of October 28.
"Vaccines alone will not end the pandemic, but we cannot end the pandemic unless we solve the global vaccine crisis," Ghebreyesus said.
The WHO previously set a goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of the population of every country by the end of the year, but more than 100 countries are currently short of the target, WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said at the briefing, CNBC reported.
Swaminathan added that the WHO would likely miss that goal unless COVAX, the WHO's initiative for providing Covid shots for at least 20 per cent of countries' populations, received approximately 500 million more doses to distribute.
Just five countries in Africa have vaccinated more than 35 per cent of their populations, including Morocco, Tunisia and Mauritius, according to Our World in Data, which compiles vaccination figures from official public reports. But those reports also indicate that the majority of African nations have fully vaccinated less than 10 per cent of their populations.
--IANS
rvt/sks/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU