Kerala reports 7,224 daily coronavirus cases, 419 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Kerala clocks 6,409 fresh coronavirus cases, 384 more deaths
China dismisses Joe Biden's remarks on Hong Kong's Apple Daily closure
Kerala sees 11,586 new Covid cases, 135 deaths; TPR dips sharply to 10.59%
DATA STORY: India adds 58,419 cases, lowest daily-spike in 81 days
Hong Kong's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser
-
Kerala recorded 7,224 fresh coronavirus infections and 419 deaths on Thursday, raising the caseload to 50,42,082 and the fatalities to 35,040.
With 7,638 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 49,36,791 and the active cases reached 69,625, an official press release said.
Of the 419 deaths, 47 were reported over the last few days and 372 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said.
As many as 73,015 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 1,095 cases followed by Ernakulam 922 and Thrissur 724.
Of the new cases, 39 were health workers, 33 from outside the state and 6,679 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 473.
There are currently 2,18,914 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,13,340 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,574 in hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU