Kerala sees 26,200 new coronavirus cases, reports 125 deaths today

Kerala on Thursday reported 26,200 fresh coronavirus cases and 125 deaths which pushed the total infections in the state to 43,09,694 and the fatalities till now to 22,126, the state government said.
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 16.69 per cent after testing 1,56,957 samples in the last 24 hours and with this, 3.29 crore samples have been tested till now, a state government release said. The bulletin also said that since Wednesday, 29,209 people recovered from the infection taking the total number to 40,50,665 and the number of active cases to 2,36,345. Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 3,279 followed by Ernakulam 3,175, Thiruvananthapuram 2,598, Malappuram 2,452, Kozhikode 2,332, Kollam 2,124, Palakkad 1,996, Alappuzha 1,604, Kottayam 1,580, Kannur 1,532, Pathanamthitta 1,244 and Wayanad 981, the release said. Of the new cases, 114 were health workers, 81 from outside the state and 24,999 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,006 cases, it said. There are currently 6,08,450 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,75,731 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,719 in hospitals.
