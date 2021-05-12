Kerala sees biggest single-day spike of 43,529 new coronavirus cases

Kerala on Wednesday



recorded 43,529 new COVID-19 cases, which is also the highest single-day record in the State since the outbreak of the pandemic, taking the overall tally to 19,80,879, the state government said.

While 95 deaths pushed the toll to 6,053, as many as 34,600 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 15,71,738.

In the last 24 hours, 1,46,320 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 29.75 per cent.

Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of cases today--6,410, followed by Malappuram 5,388, Kozhikode 4,418 and Thiruvananthapuram 4,284.

Three districts reported over 3,000 cases.

Of the positive cases, 241 had come from outside the state and 40,133 people had been infected through contact.

Those who tested positive on Wednesday included 145 health workers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)