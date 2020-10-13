Ladakh reports 70 fresh Covid-19 cases; 89 more patients recover

-
Ladakh reported 70 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the union territory's caseload to 5,151, an official bulletin said.
All the new cases were detected in Leh district during the past 24 hours, it said.
Eighty-nine more patients were discharged from different hospitals on Monday. Seven out of them were from Kargil district and 82 from Leh.
So far, 4,126 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 961 others are undergoing treatment.
The number of COVID-19 fatality in Ladakh stands at 64.
