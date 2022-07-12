Lag in kharif sowing to be covered in July as monsoon progresses: Official

The lag in area coverage of like so far is not a concern and the gap will be covered in the current month with progress of monsoon rains, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Till last week, area sown to total was down 9.27 per cent at 406.66 lakh hectare as compared to the year-ago period.

Coverage of paddy, the main kharif crop, was also down 24 per cent at 72.24 lakh hectare from 95 lakh hectare, as per the ministry's data.

Even sowing of some pulses like arhar, and oilseeds as well as cash crops remained lower till last week of the current kharif sowing season.

"There is some lag in sowing of so far but that is not a concern. That will be covered this month as the monsoon progresses," the official said.

Sowing of kharif crops begins with the onset of southwest monsoon in June. However, lack of rains in June has led to delay in sowing. Now, the July rainfall is crucial.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a normal monsoon this year and the overall rainfall was "close to normal" between June 1 and July 6 this year.

However, the rainfall was deficient by 10 per cent in central India and 2 per cent in the northwest region of the country between June 1 and July 6.

The rainfall deficiency was as high as 36 per cent in the major rice-growing region of east and north-east India during the week ended July 6, according to IMD's statement issued last week.

