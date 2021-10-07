Lakhimpur Kheri: Tikait urges govt to "immediately arrest the culprits"

-
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: SC asks UP govt to file status report by tomorrow
MoS Home Ajay Mishra meets Shah, first time after Lakhimpur violence
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Post-mortem of deceased farmer performed again
Rahul-led delegation denied permission to visit Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri
Shiv Sena slams UP for stopping Opposition from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri
-
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday urged the government to immediately "arrest the culprits of the Lakhimpur massacre".
Tikait in a tweet today said, "The government should immediately arrest the culprits of the Lakhimpur massacre."
A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tikait said everyone should be allowed to meet the families of victims killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and also asked the government to arrest all the accused of killing the farmers within a week.
"Those who crushed people to death cannot be men nor can they be leaders. They were 'cold-hearted' people. The government has a week's time to arrest the culprits. If they fail to serve justice, then we will announce our next strategy after that," he said.
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to file a status report on who are the accused, against whom FIR is registered, and those arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Earlier Today, a five-member delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has left from Chandigarh for Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the kin of the victims in the incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU