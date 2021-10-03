Lalu Prasad Yadav being held hostage in New Delhi, alleges Tej Pratap Yadav

(RJD) leader on Saturday alleged that his father and veteran leader has been held "hostage" in New Delhi despite getting bail earlier this year.

While speaking at an event here, Tej Pratap said: "Despite getting bail months ago, my father is still being held hostage in New Delhi."

He further alleged that there are some people in the party who are "dreaming" of becoming the chief of RJD.

"I spoke to my father and asked him to stay with me in Patna and look after the organisation of the party. When my father used to live in Patna, the main gate of our residence used to be open and he used to meet the common people in the outhouse."

"My father is unwell. There are 4-5 people in the party who are dreaming to become RJD's president. Do not need to name them as it is known to everyone. He was released nearly a year ago from jail but is still being held hostage," he added.

The comments come in the backdrop of a strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi.

Earlier in August, Tejashwi had asked to maintain "discipline".

The strain between the two top leaders has been evident after RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav was removed from his post. Akash Yadav is believed to be a close aide of

