Landmark orders: Kejriwal on SC verdicts on appointment of ECs, Adani issue

-
ALSO READ
CJI-designate Chandrachud part of landmark verdicts: A few highlights
CJI announces launch of e-SCR to provide verdicts in scheduled languages
Election commissioners to be appointed by PM, opposition leader, CJI: SC
Govt invites applications for posts of Information Commissioners in CIC
IWT a technical matter, commissioners of both countries will talk: EAM
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the Supreme Court decisions on Thursday on the appointment of election commissioners and matters involving the business empire of industrialist Gautam Adani as landmark orders.
The apex court ruled on Thursday that the appointments of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners will be made by the president on the advise of a committee comprising the prime Minister, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the chief justice of India.
In a separate matter, it ordered the setting up of a six-member committee headed by former top court judge AM Sapre to probe the recent share crash of the Adani Group triggered by short-seller Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations and other regulatory aspects related to the stock markets.
"Truly landmark orders by Hon'ble SC on both EC and Adani issues. We welcome both the orders," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), headed by Kejriwal, said the apex court judgment on the Adani issue was a "tight slap" on the Narendra Modi government.
"This has proved that the Modi government is corrupt and useless," AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh told a press conference here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 17:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU