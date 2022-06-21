Light rain likely in Delhi today, min temp settles at 24.9 deg Celsius

-
ALSO READ
Delhi records minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees, clear skies likely: IMD
Maximum temperature likely to settle around 40 degree C in Delhi: IMD
Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.4 deg C; air quality 'very poor'
Courses in Indian classical music to harmonise the mind, body and soul
Delhi's minimum temp settles at 29.7 deg C, light thunderstorms likely
-
Mercury rose slightly on Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24.9 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.
Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average.
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 71 per cent, as per data shared by the MeT Office. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to 32 degrees Celsius.
The city on Monday had recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.
The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively, with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to data from the India Meteorological Department.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'moderate' (132) category around 9.30 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU