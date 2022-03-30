- Top headlines: War disrupts supply chain; Hero MotoCorp faces I-T probe
- US President Biden to host special summit of ASEAN leaders this spring
- Raise your voice if anyone being harassed anywhere, says PM Modi
- Navy gets second maritime air surveillance squadron
- Budget Session: 'Lowest' Covid deaths, panel on MSP, and more
- Huge fire at Sariska tiger reserve, IAF choppers deployed to put out blaze
- DDMA to meet on Thursday to discuss coronavirus situation in Delhi
- Mental, physical loss can't be computed in terms of money, says SC
- Matua guru's teachings important to override attempts to divide society: PM
Live: Zelenskyy says Ukraine not naive as Russia vows to cut military ops
Live news update: "Ukrainians are not naive people," President Zelenskyy said after Russia announced that it will scale back military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv
Journalists walk inside a destroyed warehouse for storing food, after an attack from Russia twelve days ago in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Live news updates: Moscow said it would sharply cut military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Chernihiv after negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held discussions in Turkey on Tuesday aimed at de-escalating the war.
Reacting with skepticism to Russia's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on late Tuesday night (local time) said, "Ukraine is not naive."
US deputy NSA advisor Daleep Singh will visit India on March 30 and 31 to discuss the "consequences" of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a virtual summit of the BIMSTEC, a bloc comprising seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations.
Sri Lanka is hosting a two-day meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to discuss economic cooperation. Besides India and Sri Lanka, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.
