Live: Zelenskyy says Ukraine not naive as Russia vows to cut military ops

Live news update: "Ukrainians are not naive people," President Zelenskyy said after Russia announced that it will scale back military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Journalists walk inside a destroyed warehouse for storing food, after an attack from Russia twelve days ago in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Live news updates: Moscow said it would sharply cut military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Chernihiv after negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held discussions in Turkey on Tuesday aimed at de-escalating the war.

Reacting with skepticism to Russia's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on late Tuesday night (local time) said, "Ukraine is not naive."

US deputy NSA advisor Daleep Singh will visit India on March 30 and 31 to discuss the "consequences" of Russia's war against Ukraine. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a virtual summit of the BIMSTEC, a bloc comprising seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations.
 
Sri Lanka is hosting a two-day meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to discuss economic cooperation. Besides India and Sri Lanka, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

 

